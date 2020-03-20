Varian Medical S Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (VAR)

Today, shares of Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $111.31 on a volume of 179K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Varian Medical S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $100.98 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $106.91, 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Varian Medical S on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.30. Since that call, shares of Varian Medical S have fallen 22.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.