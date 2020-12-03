Valero Energy: The Losing Streak Continues (VLO)

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $48.50. Approximately 532,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

Over the past year, Valero Energyhas traded in a range of $48.50 to $101.99 and are now at $49.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Valero Energy has overhead space with shares priced $49.71, or 57.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $115.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.40 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.05.

