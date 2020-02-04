Valero Energy Crosses Above its 10-day MA (VLO)

Today, shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $41.29 on a volume of 992K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Valero Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.00 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $43.27, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Valero Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Valero Energy in search of a potential trend change.