Vail Resorts: The Losing Streak Continues (MTN)

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $170.70. So far today approximately 413,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 333,000 shares.

Vail Resorts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $255.37 and the current low of $170.70 and are currently at $181.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Vail Resorts has overhead space with shares priced $181.09, or 28.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $253.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $234.76 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $237.18.

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates resorts in Colorado. The Company's resorts include Vail Mountain, a ski mountain complex, and Beaver Creek Resort, a family oriented mountain resort. Vail Resorts also operates Breckenridge Mountain, a destination resort with apres-ski activities and Keystone Resort, a year-round family vacation destination.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vail Resorts and will alert subscribers who have MTN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.