Us Steel Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (X)

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded today at $4.54, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 15.7 million shares.

Us Steel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.75 and the current low of $4.54 and are currently at $4.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.75% lower and 5.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

United States Steel Corporation operates as an integrated steel producer. The Company manufactures flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. United States Steel serves the automotive, appliance, container, industrial machinery, construction, and oil and gas industries.

There is potential upside of 184.5% for shares of Us Steel Corp based on a current price of $4.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $13.79. Us Steel Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.04 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.