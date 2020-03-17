Us Silica Holdin: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SLCA)

Shares of Us Silica Holdin (NYSE:SLCA) traded today at $0.90, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 437,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Us Silica Holdin has overhead space with shares priced $0.90, or 97.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $36.05. Us Silica Holdin shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.87 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $8.08.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial silica and sand proppants. The Company produces a variety of industrial minerals including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay, and aplite clay. U.S. Silica offers its products to the oil and gas, glass, chemical, and building products industries.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Silica Holdin have traded between the current low of $0.90 and a high of $18.72 and are now at $0.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Silica Holdin on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.65. Since that call, shares of Us Silica Holdin have fallen 75.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.