Us Bancorp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (USB)

Today, shares of Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $33.52 on a volume of 1.5 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Bancorp have traded between a low of $28.59 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $33.87, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 4.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

