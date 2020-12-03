Unum Group: The Losing Streak Continues (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.26. So far today approximately 128,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Unum Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and the current low of $15.26 and are currently at $15.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 2.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 242.6% for shares of Unum Group based on a current price of $15.35 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.58. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.22 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.27.

Unum Group provides group disability and special risk insurance. The Company provides disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits offered to employees at their worksites.

