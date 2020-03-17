Unum Group Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded today at $11.57, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 409,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Unum Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.57 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $11.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 3.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Unum Group provides group disability and special risk insurance. The Company provides disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits offered to employees at their worksites.

Unum Group has overhead space with shares priced $11.78, or 77.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $52.58. Unum Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.32 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.99.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Unum Group and will alert subscribers who have UNM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.