Universal Hlth-B: The Losing Streak Continues (UHS)

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $65.20. So far today approximately 158,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 774,000 shares.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a healthcare management company. The Company operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and surgery centers. Universal provides services such as general surgery, internal medicine, radiology, and pediatric services throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Universal Hlth-B has overhead space with shares priced $69.83, or 46.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $131.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $132.88 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $138.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Hlth-B share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $65.20 and a high of $157.79 and are now at $69.83. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

