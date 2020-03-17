United Tech Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (UTX)

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $83.28. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and support services. The Company products include aircraft engines, elevators and escalators, heating and air conditioning equipment, helicopters, aerospace systems, fuel cell systems, and fire safety equipment.

In the past 52 weeks, United Tech Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $83.28 and a high of $158.44 and are now at $84.56. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

United Tech Corp has overhead space with shares priced $84.56, or 41.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $145.44. United Tech Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $143.96.

