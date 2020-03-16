United Rentals: The Losing Streak Continues (URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $76.09. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 116,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Rentals have traded between the current low of $76.09 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $77.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Potential upside of 152.3% exists for United Rentals, based on a current level of $77.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $195.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $134.88 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $144.01.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiary, is an equipment rental company operating a network of locations in the United States and Canada. The Company serves the construction industry, industrial and commercial concerns, homeowners, and other individuals.

