United Parcel-B Crosses Below its 10-day MA (UPS)

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $92.63 on a volume of 289K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $92.25, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in United Parcel-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of United Parcel-B in search of a potential trend change.