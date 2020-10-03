United Parcel-B Crosses Below its 10-day MA (UPS)

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $92.76 on a volume of 491K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $87.67 to $125.30 and is now at $90.40, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

