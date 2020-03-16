United Bankshs Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.99. So far today approximately 95,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 703,000 shares.

United Bankshs has overhead space with shares priced $22.11, or 40.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.51 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.58.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

Over the past year, United Bankshshas traded in a range of $19.99 to $40.70 and are now at $22.11. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 4.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

