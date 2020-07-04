Umpqua Holdings Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $10.75 on a volume of 151K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Umpqua Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.94 and a 52-week low of $9.05 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $11.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 5.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Umpqua Holdings on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.01. Since that call, shares of Umpqua Holdings have fallen 36.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.