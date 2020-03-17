Ultragenyx Pharm: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $31.99. Approximately 97,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 454,000 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.34 and the current low of $31.99 and are currently at $33.33 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. provides biotechnology services. The Company develops therapeutics and sialic acid for treating metabolic, body myopathy, glucuronidase, and rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conducts its business in the United States.

Potential upside of 103.5% exists for Ultragenyx Pharm, based on a current level of $33.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.83. Ultragenyx Pharm shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $50.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $54.59.

