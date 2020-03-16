Ulta Beauty Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $178.15. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 66,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 884,000 shares.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates a chain of beauty stores. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services. Ulta Beauty serves customers throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc have traded between the current low of $178.15 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $179.01. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 41.9% for shares of Ulta Beauty Inc based on a current price of $179.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $254.05. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $269.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $281.65.

