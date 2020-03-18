Ugi Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.07. So far today approximately 113,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 93.1% for shares of Ugi Corp based on a current price of $25.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $50.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.12 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.47.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

Over the past year, Ugi Corphas traded in a range of $25.07 to $56.49 and are now at $25.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

