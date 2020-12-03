Udr Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (UDR)

Shares of Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $40.58. Approximately 101,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) is currently priced 4.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.40 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Udr Inc have traded between the current low of $40.58 and a high of $51.24 and are now at $40.65. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

