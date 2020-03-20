Tyson Foods-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TSN)

Today, shares of Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $53.15 on a volume of 784K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyson Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $59.21, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 4.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyson Foods-A and will alert subscribers who have TSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.