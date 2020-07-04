Tyson Foods-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TSN)

Today, shares of Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $57.82 on a volume of 329K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $42.57 to $94.24 and is now at $58.55, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

