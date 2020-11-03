Two Harbors Inve: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TWO)

Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $12.04. Approximately 359,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Two Harbors Invehas traded in a range of $12.04 to $15.85 and are now at $12.18. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) has potential upside of 31.4% based on a current price of $12.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.74 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $14.86.

Two Harbors Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, RMBS, and related investments. Two Harbors Investment serves customers in the United States.

