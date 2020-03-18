Two Harbors Inve Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.64. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) has potential upside of 165.8% based on a current price of $6.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.00. Two Harbors Inve shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.65 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $14.34.

Two Harbors Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, RMBS, and related investments. Two Harbors Investment serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Two Harbors Invehas traded in a range of $5.64 to $15.85 and are now at $6.02. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

