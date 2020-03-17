Twitter Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded today at $23.63, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 5.8 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 22.7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 31.0% for shares of Twitter Inc based on a current price of $23.41 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.68. Twitter Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.06 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.08.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Twitter Inchas traded in a range of $23.63 to $45.85 and are now at $23.41. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 25.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.