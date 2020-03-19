Twenty-First C-A: The Losing Streak Continues (FOXA)

Shares of Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.41. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 145,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twenty-First C-A have traded between the current low of $21.41 and a high of $41.70 and are now at $21.50. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

There is potential upside of 89.6% for shares of Twenty-First C-A based on a current price of $21.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.45 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

