Twenty-First C-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.02. Approximately 119,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.8 million shares.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

Twenty-First C-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.53 and the current low of $20.02 and are currently at $20.27 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 101.1% for shares of Twenty-First C-A based on a current price of $20.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.88 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.44.

