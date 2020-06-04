Twenty-First C-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (FOXA)

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $23.12 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Twenty-First C-A has traded in a range of $19.81 to $39.53 and is now at $24.19, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twenty-First C-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.26. Since that call, shares of Twenty-First C-A have fallen 36.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.