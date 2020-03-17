Tupperware Brand: The Losing Streak Continues (TUP)

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $1.15. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 498,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tupperware Brand have traded between the current low of $1.15 and a high of $27.43 and are now at $1.25. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

There is potential upside of 3,780.0% for shares of Tupperware Brand based on a current price of $1.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.04.

