Tripadvisor Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.56. So far today approximately 581,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Tripadvisor Inchas traded in a range of $19.56 to $56.60 and are now at $20.26. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Tripadvisor Inc has overhead space with shares priced $20.26, or 55.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.43. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.30 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.46.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tripadvisor Inc and will alert subscribers who have TRIP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.