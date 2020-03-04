Trinity Industri Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TRN)

Today, shares of Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $15.98 on a volume of 157K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Trinity Industri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.64 and a 52-week low of $14.78 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $16.13 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trinity Industri on March 2nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.26. Since that call, shares of Trinity Industri have fallen 20.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.