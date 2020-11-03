Trimble Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $33.81. So far today approximately 224,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 20.8% exists for Trimble Inc, based on a current level of $34.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.43. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.96 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.67.

Trimble Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.67 and the current low of $33.81 and are currently at $34.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

