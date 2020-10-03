Treehouse Foods: New 52-Week Low Set Today (THS)

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.22. So far today approximately 60,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 487,000 shares.

Over the past year, Treehouse Foodshas traded in a range of $35.22 to $67.88 and are now at $36.40. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 1.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 23.0% exists for Treehouse Foods, based on a current level of $36.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $44.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.80 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.25.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.

