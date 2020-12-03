Tractor Supply: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $71.79. So far today approximately 81,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Tractor Supply share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $71.79 and a high of $114.25 and are now at $74.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has potential upside of 0.4% based on a current price of $74.25 and analysts' consensus price target of $74.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $98.51.

Tractor Supply Company operates a retail farm store chain in the United States. The Company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products. Tractor Supply serves hobby, part-time, and full-time farmers and ranchers, as well as rural customers, contractors, and tradesman.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tractor Supply. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tractor Supply in search of a potential trend change.