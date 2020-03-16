Tractor Supply: The Losing Streak Continues (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $69.09. Approximately 65,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Tractor Supply Company operates a retail farm store chain in the United States. The Company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products. Tractor Supply serves hobby, part-time, and full-time farmers and ranchers, as well as rural customers, contractors, and tradesman.

In the past 52 weeks, Tractor Supply share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $69.09 and a high of $114.25 and are now at $69.41. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Potential upside of 7.4% exists for Tractor Supply, based on a current level of $69.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $74.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.51 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $98.28.

