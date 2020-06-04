Tractor Supply Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TSCO)

Today, shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $82.67 on a volume of 305K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Tractor Supply has traded in a range of $63.89 to $114.25 and is now at $83.87, 31% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tractor Supply on March 19th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Tractor Supply have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor TSCO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.