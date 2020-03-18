Toll Brothers: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TOL)

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded today at $14.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

Toll Brothers, Inc. builds luxury homes, serving both move-up and empty nester buyers in several regions of the United States. The Company builds customized single and attached homes, primarily on land that it develops and improves. Toll Brothers also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, security, landscape, insurance brokerage, and manufacturing operations.

There is potential upside of 262.6% for shares of Toll Brothers based on a current price of $14.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $53.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.98 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.58.

Toll Brothers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.31 and the current low of $14.00 and are currently at $14.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

