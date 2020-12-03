Toll Brothers: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.84. Approximately 282,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Toll Brothers have traded between the current low of $25.84 and a high of $49.31 and are now at $26.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has potential upside of 101.9% based on a current price of $26.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.26 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.01.

Toll Brothers, Inc. builds luxury homes, serving both move-up and empty nester buyers in several regions of the United States. The Company builds customized single and attached homes, primarily on land that it develops and improves. Toll Brothers also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, security, landscape, insurance brokerage, and manufacturing operations.

