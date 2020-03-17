Tjx Cos Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (TJX)

Shares of Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded today at $39.23, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 126.6% for shares of Tjx Cos Inc based on a current price of $40.52 and an average consensus analyst price target of $91.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.32 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.68.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have traded between the current low of $39.23 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $40.52. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

