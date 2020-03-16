Tjx Cos Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $45.83. Approximately 11.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 78.0% for shares of Tjx Cos Inc based on a current price of $51.57 and an average consensus analyst price target of $91.82. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Tjx Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $45.83 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $51.57. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

