Thor Industries: The Losing Streak Continues (THO)

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.26. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 101,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 868,000 shares.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

Thor Industries has overhead space with shares priced $41.33, or 73.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $155.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $76.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Thor Industries share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.26 and a high of $89.45 and are now at $41.33. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 2.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

