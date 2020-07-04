Thor Industries Crosses Above its 10-day MA (THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $41.30 on a volume of 120K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Thor Industries have traded between a low of $32.30 and a high of $89.45 and are now at $46.87, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 6.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thor Industries. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thor Industries in search of a potential trend change.