Thermo Fisher Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TMO)

Today, shares of Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $282.86 on a volume of 454K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Thermo Fisher share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $342.26 and a 52-week low of $250.21 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $295.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 1.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

