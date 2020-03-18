Thermo Fisher Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TMO)

Today, shares of Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $296.18 on a volume of 147K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has traded in a range of $253.22 to $342.26 and is now at $285.19, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

