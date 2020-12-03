Texas Roadhous Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded today at $34.09, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 284,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a moderately priced, full service restaurant chain.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Roadhous have traded between the current low of $34.09 and a high of $72.49 and are now at $36.54. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 79.0% for shares of Texas Roadhous based on a current price of $36.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $65.41. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.40 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.64.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Texas Roadhous. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Texas Roadhous in search of a potential trend change.