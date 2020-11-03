Texas Roadhous Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded today at $46.20, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 249,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Texas Roadhous has overhead space with shares priced $47.04, or 28.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.41. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.47 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Roadhous have traded between the current low of $46.20 and a high of $72.49 and are now at $47.04. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a moderately priced, full service restaurant chain.

