Texas Capital Ba Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.23. So far today approximately 64,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 459,000 shares.

Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) has potential upside of 271.2% based on a current price of $28.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $105.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.89 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Capital Ba have traded between the current low of $27.23 and a high of $66.61 and are now at $28.47. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Texas Capital Bank, NA. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those funds in loans secured by single-family residential loans and commercial real estate, secured and unsecured commercial loans, and consumer loans. Texas Capital Bancshares serves customers in the State of Texas.

