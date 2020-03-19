Terex Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (TEX)

Shares of Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.39. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 129,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) has potential upside of 236.8% based on a current price of $13.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.47. Terex Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.82 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $26.97.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

Terex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.67 and the current low of $12.39 and are currently at $13.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 3.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

