Terex Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (TEX)

Shares of Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded today at $16.14, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 217,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 827,000 shares.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

There is potential upside of 171.3% for shares of Terex Corp based on a current price of $16.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.47. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.43.

Over the past year, Terex Corphas traded in a range of $16.14 to $34.67 and are now at $16.76. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

