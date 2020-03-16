Tempur Sealy Int: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TPX)

Shares of Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded today at $43.48, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 138,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 38.6% for shares of Tempur Sealy Int based on a current price of $43.51 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.85 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Tempur Sealy Int share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $43.48 and a high of $100.39 and are now at $43.51. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tempur Sealy Int on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.28. Since that call, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have fallen 36.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.